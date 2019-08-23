× Chase suspect leads Florence police from the road to the river

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence police said a chase Friday morning took them from the streets into the Tennessee River.

Florence police said around 7 a.m. officers recognized Drew Bonner as having arrest warrants, and when they went to pull him over, he took off.

Police said Bonner led them to Wilson Dam, where he crashed and then jumped into the river.

A Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office boat was able to get officers to Bonner and take him into custody.

He faces numerous charges, including escape.