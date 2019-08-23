× Be a vendor or just have fun at Project Playground: A Family Festival

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Some businesses in Huntsville want to build a playspace like no other.

Lowe Mill Arts and Entertainment and Piper & Leaf Tea are hosting ‘Project Playground: A Family Festival’ on Saturday, September 7th starting at noon. The festival is meant to bring the community together and raise funds to build a unique playspace at the base of the Lowe Mill water tower.

Organizers want the playspace to be accessible to the city and serve as a unique destination for visitors young and old who wish to challenge both body and mind. They want the playspace to encourage users to play like no one is watching.

Organizers ask you to think of the coolest treehouse ever, standing in a sculpture garden with lots of moving parts and kids running safely around everywhere.

This festival will be a fun and creatively interactive event that will include vendors, games, performances, and activities for the whole family from noon until 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $6 per person and $25 per family.

The festival is still accepting vendor applications, to apply click here.

They are also accepting donations of used bicycles, pool noodles, and cardboard boxes for this Project Playground. If you wish to make a drop-off, email mattbakula@lowemill.net.

To sponsor this event please, email brigette@piperandleaf.com.