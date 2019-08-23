× 2 people hit by vehicle near Sparkman High School

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities were investigating an incident where two people were hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Jeff Road near Burwell Road, south of Sparkman High School.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two people were hit.

Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

Alabama State Troopers are handling the investigation.

Jeff Road was closed down in the area while troopers worked on the scene.