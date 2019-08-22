WATCH: Governor Ivey to break ground at new plastic automotive parts manufacturing plant

MADISON, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for DaikyoNishikawa (DNUS) near the intersection of Greenbrier Parkway and Old Highway 20.

In May, Governor Ivey announced auto supplier DNUS was locating its first U.S. facility in Alabama. The $110 million investment to open an auto parts manufacturing facility is expected to create 380 new jobs.

The governor was joined by DNUS officials, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, as well as other local leaders and economic developers.

34.699258 -86.748332