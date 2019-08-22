× University of Alabama launches app to encourages attendance of student fans

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama has a new tactic to keep students in the stands from kick-off until the final second.

UA created the app “Tide Loyalty Points“. The app uses location-based service that activates in a defined perimeter to track where those who participate in the Tide Loyalty Points Program are during the game.

Al.com reports that the Tide Loyalty Points program will honor those who show their support in the fourth quarter by giving points, contributing to a students priority access to regular and post-season tickets.

The Alabama athletics program says this is to help incentivize keeping students at the games.

Another incentive is free SEC Championship tickets if the Crimson Tide plays.

So if you stay the whole game, you have a better chance of winning the tickets.

The app is available for download now.