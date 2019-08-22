× PD: Georgia Mother kills adult children, then turns gun on self

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Cobb County detectives are trying to figure out why a mother shot to death her adult children and then turn the gun on herself.

An officer discovered the bodies in a townhouse Wednesday evening in the Vinings Parc East subdivision off Stillhouse Lane near Cumberland Mall. A loved one had asked the police to check on one of the occupants, police said.

Police identified the deceased as Marsha Edwards, 58; Erin Edwards, 20; and Chris Edwards, 24.

CBS46 has learned Marsha Edwards had a doctorate degree in medicine and owned a medical consulting business. Her daughter Erin was a 2017 graduate of Woodward Academy and according to her social media pages, a student at Boston University. Marsha’s son Chris — a graduate of Woodward Academy and Elon University — was the digital content manager for the Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment.

According to a source, Marsha Edwards’ ex-husband is Dr. Christopher Edwards – a neurological surgeon and a member of the board of trustees for the Morehouse School of Medicine.

The source tells CBS46, Dr. Edwards became worried about his son’s whereabouts and asked the police to check on him at his mother’s townhouse. CBS46 has learned Dr. Edwards later came to the scene and was devastated.