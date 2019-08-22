Pattern Shift Ahead – Rain Chances Up, Temperatures Down

It’s Thursday and there are a few high school games tonight! Huntsville and Decatur clash at Milton Frank Stadium. Don’t forget Live Alert 19 and our Interactive Radar for tonight’s games, Friday night, and all through the season. There will be showers tonight. Let’s just hope they miss all stadiums!

August is unforgiving with almost two weeks of 90 degree temperatures including 100° on August 17. This stretch is about to end as that dominate ridge of high pressure weakens allowing rain chances to increase and temperatures to back off somewhat.

Here is a look at the chances of rain over the next several days. It’s been a long time since we’ve had multiple days with at least a 50% chance of rain and storms. Huntsville International only has 1.89″ for the month so far. Some areas have more, others don’t. It’s hard to get a steady rain this time of year of the time unless it’s a tropical system. Rain totals across the entire Tennessee Valley are uneven. The Shoals aren’t too bad for rain while parts of northeast Alabama are in a drought.

Look at our temperature trend over the next several days. Thursday could be our last 90 degree day for a while. With September around the corner, you might be dreaming of falling leaves and cooler temperatures. We still have awhile to go there, but late September into October we talk cooler weather and scattered frost.

WHNT News 19 Weather Discussion