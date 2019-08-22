Officials propose Joe Davis Stadium become a multi-purpose stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The proposed repurposing plan of Joe Davis Stadium was presented before the Huntsville City Council Thursday night.

Officials say the structure of the stadium is in excellent condition and would only need minor repairs.

The proposal would make the space a multi-purpose stadium. The renovation would reduce the capacity of the stadium from 10,000 seats to about 6,300 seats.

The proposal received mostly good feedback, but not all council members were in support of the renovations.

"I don't think this is big enough. I don't think it is grand enough. I think we really do need to double down and take some options on it," said Devyn Keith, Huntsville City Council President.

Improvements include renovating the press box, restrooms, locker rooms, concession, and updating the entrance. The estimated conceptual construction cost is eight million dollars.

Council members did not vote on the proposed plan.