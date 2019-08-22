No ‘chilly’ weather, but the heat is breaking soon!

Huntsville made it into the 90s Thursday; that’s the twelfth-straight day of 90-degree heat and the 65th 90-degree day of the year so far. There’s been much talk of a cool down in the past few days, and it is for real.

Temper your expectations for the coming cool down.

The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook through early September looks nice, but remember, a forecast for ‘below average’ could literally mean one degree below average (which would be a high of 88ºF and a low of 66ºF on September 1st).

It may not get ‘chilly’ around here for a while, but it does appear that the hottest weather of the year may be behind us. We are just over a month away from the Autumnal Equinox: the first day of Fall in the Northern Hemisphere. If you’ve lived here long enough, you know that it usually doesn’t start feeling very Fall-like until late September or early October; now and then we can get a surprise, but generally, it’s going to be more like summertime than autumn through October 1st (just a little less humid and a bit nicer at night/early AM).

Out on a limb, it looks like we have at least 5 to 10 more days in the 90s before the clock runs out on summertime heat (regardless of the calendar). The longer-range European guidance gives us a bump upward (hotter weather) around mid-September, and then finally lets it start trending downward to kinder, gentler Fall warmth by day and chill by night in October.

The average final 90ºF of the year is September 26th in Huntsville. We don’t see great potential for ‘hot’ weather beyond that point this year.

-Jason

