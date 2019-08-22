× Music audit to reveal future of Huntsville’s music scene

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Rocket City is tirelessly working to improve the music scene.

In 2018, the City of Huntsville conducted a music audit by contracting Sound Diplomacy, a London-based firm. Now, the community can find out what the music audit discovered.

Huntsville leaders said that 1,030 people responded to a survey that assessed Huntsville’s music ecology, evaluated the economic and social impact of the local music scene, and determined strengths and weaknesses.

There are two opportunities to hear the results.

The first chance is on Thursday, August 22nd at the Huntsville City Councils regularly scheduled meeting. The meeting starts at 6: 00 p.m. and will be held at 308 Fountain Circle.

There will also be a public presentation and Q&A session on Friday, August 23rd starting at 12:00 p.m. at the Von Braun center concert hall. Free parking is available for the music audit public presentation at garage M, directly across Monroe Street from the concert hall

Sound Diplomacy will host a ‘Music Strategy Launch Celebration’ at 2:00 p.m. at the Camp in the MidCity Development area.

Sound Diplomacy has worked with several other cities including San Francisco, Vancouver as well as the country of Peru.