Man wanted for Wednesday night shooting in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – Police are looking for a man who’s accused of shooting someone multiple times Wednesday night.

Joshua Aaron Garner-Banks, 25, has warrants for first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:48 p.m. in the area of Gordon Drive SW and 2nd Avenue SW. The victim was shot multiple times but is expected to recover, they said.

Anyone with information about the location of Garner-Banks is asked to contact Decatur Police Det. Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.