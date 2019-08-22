× Krystal in Scottsboro catches fire Thursday morning

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Crews were called to a fire Thursday morning at a Krystals on HWY 35.

Officials responded to the fire at Krystal’s around 5:00 a.m. on John T Reid parkway. According to a report, the restaurant was scheduled to open at 6:00 a.m

A worker at a nearby business tells WHNT News 19 that the fire appears to be contained but a few first responders are still at the scene.

WHNT News 19 is working to gather more information.