Huntsville Iceplex closing for repairs, upgrades

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville’s Iceplex is getting a makeover.

The Iceplex is stated to close for several months starting in April 2020 to make repairs and upgrades.

This decision was made in a Board of Directors meeting Wednesday night.

According to a report, the repairs and upgrades are estimated to cost between 6 and 8 million dollars.

The project is estimated to last until September of 2020.