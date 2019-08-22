× Huntsville auto dealer sentenced for odometer tampering

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A federal judge sentenced a Huntsville man to two and a half years in prison for rolling back odometers thousands of miles on vehicles he was selling.

Randy Eugene Greene, 62, was convicted in April on 11 counts of vehicle odometer tampering and three counts of bank fraud. In addition to the 30-month prison sentence handed down Thursday, Greene also received three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay more than $109,000 to victims.

Through his business, RJ’s Auto Sales in south Huntsville, Greene sold vehicles from October 2014 to November 2016 that had vehicle odometers rolled back an average of more than 122,000 miles, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. The largest discrepancy was 218,678 miles, prosecutors said.

Green’s bank fraud charges were related to vehicles that were financed through Redstone Federal Credit Union. He also was served a notice of forfeiture related to those counts, prosecutors said, which includes a money judgment of $28,000.