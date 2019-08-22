× Hartselle City Schools ranked within 10 best school districts in Alabama

HARTSELLE, Ala. – Hartselle City Schools has been ranked in the top 10 best school districts in Alabama.

Niche.com ranks Hartselle City Schools number 9 out of 136 total districts.

The website said the rankings are based on statistical data and surveys submitted by parents and students.

Hartselle City Schools superintendent said the system is proud of the feedback they are receiving, but there’s always room for growth.

“We want to continue and maybe even improve to go, you know, on a higher status, but our main goal is to make sure that our students are prepared as they leave us and go into the future,” explained Dee Dee Jones. “So, we will continue to maintain our high academic rigor that we have, and continue to advance our programs.”

Jones said the school system is not in it for the recognition, and student success will forever remain top priority. But adds that being recognized is just a little icing on the cake.