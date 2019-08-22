Florence PD works to identify cell phone thief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. – Her sticky fingers could land a Shoals woman behind bars. Florence police are trying to identify a lady accused of taking advantage of someone else’s forgetfulness.

Florence Police Department’s suspect strolled into Dollar General in Seven Points likely unaware she would be committing a crime.

While in the check-out line on August 3rd the woman waited her turn. When she got to the clerk, she realizes the person in front of her left behind a cell phone. Rather than doing the right thing and turning it over – she went the opposite direction. She picked up the brand new Samsung Note worth $900 and walked out.

It may not be the crime of the century, but a victim is out a bunch of money and the woman faces a charge for theft of property.

Shoals Area Crime Stoppers has operators standing by to take down your tips.

Your anonymous information can be called in at (256)386-8685 or submitted with the P3 Tips app. The first person to identify her is eligible for a cash reward.