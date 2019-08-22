Flies and raw burgers at improper temperatures on recent health reporters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Madison County

Wendy's

2800 S Memorial Pkwy, Huntsville, AL 35801

Score: 83

Violations:

Nozzle for ice cream machine is cracked. Wash temperature was 105 F with dishes in it.

Raw burgers were held at 53°F and shredded cheese was 48°F. Follow up: the violation was not corrected. Burgers were at 45°F and 44°F. A notice of intent to suspend (NOIS) their permit was issued.

The nozzle on the drink machine had residue on it. The drink nozzle was clean at time of follow up.

An employee used an improper wash, rinse and sanitize procedure. The employee did not sanitize tongs for the required amount of time. Follow up: Employees were using the proper wash, rinse, and sanitizing procedure.



Limestone County

Popeyes

550 US Hwy 72 W, Athens, AL 35611

Score: 80

Violations:

Drink nozzles need cleaning.

There was a lack of paper towels at all of the hand sinks

Flies

Dirty pans stored clean by the three-compartment sink

The hand sink was not only being used for handwashing.

Clean Plate Recommendation

Madison County

Rooster's Crow Coffee Roastery

8402 Whitesburg Dr. Building h, Huntsville, AL 35802

Score: 98

Rooster's Crow Coffee Roastery is tucked away, but it's a cool find.

They see coffee as a gift and cater to all flavor palates.

From light to dark, they source their beans from 18 different farms from all over the world -- and counting.

At this location for 2 and a half years, and in the business for 5, they are woven into the community -- roasting for local restaurants and selling wholesale.

They also sell antique coffee grinders in mint condition.

If you're feeling peckish, they have in-house made scones and cinnamon rolls along with goodies from other local businesses.

With the heat we've been having, you may want a cooler treat. Why not go further than iced coffee and enjoy a popsicle made with their own coffee beans from Ethiopia.

This place has a lot of respect for coffee -- they even have two coffee plants in the store!