Flies and raw burgers at improper temperatures on recent health reporters

Madison County
Wendy's
2800 S Memorial Pkwy, Huntsville, AL 35801
Score: 83
Violations:
- Nozzle for ice cream machine is cracked. Wash temperature was 105 F with dishes in it.
- Raw burgers were held at 53°F and shredded cheese was 48°F.
- Follow up: the violation was not corrected. Burgers were at 45°F and 44°F.
- A notice of intent to suspend (NOIS) their permit was issued.
- The nozzle on the drink machine had residue on it.
- The drink nozzle was clean at time of follow up.
- An employee used an improper wash, rinse and sanitize procedure.
- The employee did not sanitize tongs for the required amount of time.
- Follow up: Employees were using the proper wash, rinse, and sanitizing procedure.
__________________________________________________
Limestone County
Popeyes
550 US Hwy 72 W, Athens, AL 35611
Score: 80
Violations:
- Drink nozzles need cleaning.
- There was a lack of paper towels at all of the hand sinks
- Flies
- Dirty pans stored clean by the three-compartment sink
- The hand sink was not only being used for handwashing.
__________________________________________________
Clean Plate Recommendation
Madison County
Rooster's Crow Coffee Roastery
8402 Whitesburg Dr. Building h, Huntsville, AL 35802
Score: 98
Rooster's Crow Coffee Roastery is tucked away, but it's a cool find.
They see coffee as a gift and cater to all flavor palates.
From light to dark, they source their beans from 18 different farms from all over the world -- and counting.
At this location for 2 and a half years, and in the business for 5, they are woven into the community -- roasting for local restaurants and selling wholesale.
They also sell antique coffee grinders in mint condition.
If you're feeling peckish, they have in-house made scones and cinnamon rolls along with goodies from other local businesses.
With the heat we've been having, you may want a cooler treat. Why not go further than iced coffee and enjoy a popsicle made with their own coffee beans from Ethiopia.
This place has a lot of respect for coffee -- they even have two coffee plants in the store!