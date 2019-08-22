× Body found floating in Tennessee River

FLORENCE, Ala. – A fisherman spotted something suspicious in the water at McFarland Park campground and called the police.

The Florence Police Department dive team and the Florence Fire and Rescue marine unit went to the area to investigate.

Police confirm they found a man’s body floating in the Tennessee River.

At this time, police are unsure of the man’s identity or where he entered the water. Detectives say they do not have any active missing person cases, and are reaching out to surrounding agencies.

Detectives say the man appears to be between the ages of 30 and 50, but they are not sure how long he may have been in the water.

An autopsy will likely be performed by state forensics.

Alabama Marine Police are assisting in the investigation.