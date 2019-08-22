× Auburn police looking for attempted robber

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn police are investigating a report of an attempted robbery that occurred near campus.

The victim reported that at approximately 4:30 a.m. Thursday, an assailant poked him in the back with an unknown object and demanded his belongings. The encounter occurred in 600 block of West Magnolia Avenue.

Police say no weapon was visible and after a short altercation, the would-be robber ran north.

Police describe the would-be robber a black male, 5’11” tall, 160 pounds, dressed in black pants and a black hoodie.

The Auburn Police Division encourages anyone with information related to this incident or any suspicious activity or persons to call (334) 501-3100.