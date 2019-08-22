10th annual Fall Home & Garden Show happening this weekend!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The 10th annual Fall Home & Garden Show, hosted by the Huntsville Madison County Builders Association, returns to the Von Braun Center August 24-25.

The show is the premier event for building, remodeling, home and garden products in the North Alabama area, bringing all the latest trends and technology for the home under one roof.

The show allows consumers the opportunity to see, learn about and buy the latest products and services from companies they can trust.

It all takes place in the VBC's South Hall, with more than 52,000 square feet of exhibit space and more than 100 companies.

Show hours are 9:00am-6:00pm on Saturday and 11:00am-5:00pm on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults, children 16 and under are free.

Those 62 and older can receive a $1 discount at the box office. On Sunday, August 25, police officers, firefighters, active and retired military personnel will receive free admission with valid ID.

All educators and school employees are also invited to attend the show free of charge, Sunday. Simply present valid school ID at the box office.