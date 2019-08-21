× Woman who took plea in 2017 Florence homicide gets jail time after failing drug test

FLORENCE, Ala. – A Lauderdale County judge has taken away a second chance for a woman who pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide.

This week Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge Will Powell ordered Tiffany Nicole Balentine to prison.

Balentine was sentenced in May 2018 to 51 months of community corrections for a 2017 fatal crash that killed Robert Todd Long, 86. Prosecutors said Balentine was under the influence of several types of drugs at the time of the incident.

As part of her plea agreement, Balentine was required to pass drug and alcohol screening.

According to prosecutors, Balentine failed her July tests when amphetamines and THC were found in her system.