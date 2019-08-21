WATCH: New Hope Elementary coach nails trick shot to get students reading

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - It's no secret that reading is important for young minds, so one Madison County School is taking a unique approach to getting books in students' hands.

WHNT News 19 photojournalist Jeremy Jackson met with a New Hope Elementary teacher and coach, Zach Brock who is blurring the lines between athletics and academics.

Believe it or not, Coach Brock made this shot on the first try.

The Reading Matters Initiative continues with a pep rally that will take place next Friday. Every student-athlete will bring a book in hopes of encouraging other students to read.

