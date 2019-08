Tropical Storm Chantal formed late Tuesday night over the open Atlantic Ocean. This system is no threat to land. Chantal is the third named system of the Atlantic Hurricane Season behind Andrea and Barry. So far it has been a quiet season, but we know things can heat up in a hurry from now through September.

The track takes the system over the open Atlantic through the weekend with no threat to land.

Here is the updated list! Dorian is the next name on the list!

WHNT News 19 Weather Discussion