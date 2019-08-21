Sen. Jones talks with A&M students about student debt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAL, Ala. - U.S. Sen. Doug Jones visited Alabama A&M University Wednesday to discuss the topic of student loan debt with students.

Jones opened the floor by talking about the importance of education and public service, and invited students to participate as well -- as well as ask about how the country is working to encourage student loan forgiveness.

Some students said they were there with the upcoming election in mind.

"A lot of us do go out and work in the work field, but then we can never pay off our student loans," said A&M junior Jarvis Davis. "We work our lives just to pay off the education that we receive, and that is not the purpose of getting the education in the first place."

Jones told students he does think changes to student payment policies are realistic and in the near future.

He said he's working to amend the FAFSA form required by most schools to receive financial assistance.