× Sen. Doug Jones to give Washington Update at the VBC

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Senator Doug Jones will be at the Von Braun Center Wednesday to update Huntsville about what’s happening in Washington.

The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce will host the Washington Update at 12:00 p.m. on August 21st. The VBC is expected to be filled with hundreds of local business leaders waiting to hear how the Senator plans to strengthen Alabama’s economy from Washington.

Sen. Jones is expected to talk business, NASA, and military issues pending in Congress that impact our community.

Senator Jones is bringing updates from the handful of senate committees.

In a press release, Senator Jones said he will discuss his legislative agenda to protect Alabama’s economy, discuss his work on the Senate Armed Services Committee, and his advocacy for Alabama’s space and defense priorities.

Senator Jones will also hold a roundtable with student leaders at Alabama A&M University to discuss college affordability, pell grants, and student loans at 2:00 p.m.

Registration for the event has closed, but WHNT News 19 will have a crew there and will keep you posted on-air and online.