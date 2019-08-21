× Salmonella contamination prompts recall of Pig Ear dog treats

Dog Goods USA recalled pig ears sold under the Chef Toby Pig Ear Treats brand due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recall comes as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration works to stem an outbreak of salmonella in Texas and 32 other states. The outbreak has sickened at least 127 people and hospitalized more than 25 so far.

Dog Goods bought the recalled products from the single supplier between September 2018 through August 2019 and distributed the dog treats in retail stores nationwide.

The recall involves the following lot codes:

428590, 278989, 087148, 224208, 1168723, 428590, 222999, 074599, 1124053, 226884, 578867, 224897, 1234750, 444525, 1106709, 215812, 230273, 224970, 585246, 327901, 052248, 210393, 217664, 331199, 225399, 867680, 050273, 881224, 424223, 225979, 431724, 226340, 880207, 334498

Consumers who have purchased the treats distributed by Dog Goods should return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Consumers with further questions can call at 786-401-6533 extension 8000 between 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CST.