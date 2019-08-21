× Register now for the Autumn Chase Fun Run, benefiting Huntsville Hospital’s pediatric audiology unit

Huntsville, Ala. – The annual Autumn Chase Fun Run presented by Delta Zeta is set for Thursday, September 19th.

The event will take place near the Jaycees Building by John Hunt Park. Parking will be at Joe Davis Stadium, 3030 South Memorial Parkway.

There is no registration fee but donations to Huntsville Hospital Foundation are appreciated and will benefit the pediatric audiology unit at Huntsville Hospital.

The one-mile fun run is for children in preschool through 8th grade. All finishers will receive a t-shirt and ribbon. There will be medals for those who place 1st, 2nd and 3rd in races.

Special ribbons will be presented to 4th-10th place runners.

A portion of the proceeds from race day concessions will also be donated to the pediatric audiology unit.

The Autumn Chase Fun Run is supported by Huntsville Hospital, Aegis Technologies and Fleet Feet.

The first race will start at 4:00pm.

The schedule is:

Preschool & Kindergarten: Boys: 4:00pm Girls 4:15pm

1st grade Boys: 4:30pm Girls: 4:45pm

Faculty Walk/Run Boys: 4:55pm Girls: 4:55pm

2nd grade Boys: 5:00pm Girls: 5:10pm

3rd grade Boys: 5:25pm Girls: 5:35pm

4th & 5th grades Boys: 5:50pm Girls: 6:00pm

6th, 7th & 8th grades Boys: 6:10pm Girls: 6:20pm

Race day registration begins at 3:30pm. It’s recommended you arrive 45 minutes before race time if you are registering the day of the race. But why wait?

Online registration is open now.

*Please note that the Fun Run is a public event which may attract media attention. Delta Zeta also takes photographs that may be used for marketing, advertising and social media purposes. By participating in this event, you grant the right to use you or your child’s image(s) for such purposes.