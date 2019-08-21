PHOTOS: 3 arrested in Grant marijuana growing operation

GRANT, Ala. – Marshall County authorities said three people are facing charges for having an indoor marijuana growing operation in Grant.

Heather Brook York, 27, of Grant, Jarrod Blake Geckles, 24, of Guntersville, and Andrew Ray Register, 24, of Florida, all were arrested Tuesday at a home on Old Union Road.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies went to the home to serve a medical pickup on someone for substance abuse. When they arrived, deputies said there was a strong odor of marijuana in the home.

About a dozen marijuana pants were found growing in a bedroom, deputies said. After searching through the home, deputies said they evidence that the three were extracting THC from marijuana plants, which qualifies as drug manufacturing in Alabama. Deputies also said it’s the first case in Marshall County where the active ingredient in marijuana was being extracted.

York, Geckles and Register all were charged with first-degree drug manufacturing, first-degree marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession.

Their bonds had not been set as of Wednesday afternoon.