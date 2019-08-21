Handwritten letter wins $319 for Plainview Elementary’s Summer Lingerfelt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - A sweet note prompted this Tools for Teacher nomination.

Who wrote in? A now second-grader, Lilly Guthrie, who thinks her teacher is the nicest teacher she's ever met.

Lilly nominated Summer Lingerfelt to win $319 for her classroom. Lilly is one of Lingerfelt's former students.

Summer Lingerfelt teaches first grade at Plainview Elementary School in Rainsville.

“I am overwhelmed that someone wrote such a sweet letter. I had no idea I had that kind of impact on somebody,” said Lingerfelt.

Lilly had nothing but good things to say about her dear teacher, Summer.

“She is the nicest teacher I have ever met and I really wanted to surprise her with something and on the TV. I watched the news and some days I’d see teachers at other schools winning a lot of money. She pays a lot of money to do nice things for us and I really wanted to give her a surprise so I decided to write a letter to y’all for her to win,” said Lilly Guthrie.

Lilly sent her letter to Meteorologist Ben Smith, the man with $319 to honor teachers.

Here is Lilly’s letter to her beloved first-grade teacher:

“ Dear Ben, I want to nominate Mrs. Lingerfelt because she is nice and she spends a lot of money for our class and she works very hard. She doesn’t get any snack. Thank you.”

Mrs. Lingerfelt had a tough time holding back tears when Lilly read the letter.

“Even out of 13 years of even wanting one person felt that way then I have done something right,” said Lingerfelt.

Lingerfelt was extremely grateful for the recognition and knows that Lilly will keep making her proud.

“Amazed, so grateful, grateful for her, she is such a smart little girl. The fact that she wrote that letter and wrote it all by herself. What she was thinking and feeling made me very proud,” said Lingerfelt.

Tell us about a public school teacher you feel deserves recognition. Send us your nomination today! Honorees will receive $319 for their classroom. Nominees must teach in K-12 public schools in the WHNT News 19 viewing area.

Tools for Teachers is underwritten by sponsors North Alabama Educators Credit Union and Yellowhammer Roofing.