Florence welcomes 7 new businesses to the city

FLORENCE, Ala. — The city of Florence continues to grow after seven new businesses received their business license in July.

Among the new businesses are an electronics store and an ice cream shop. You can find a complete list of the businesses and where to find them below.

North Alabama Professional Services – 3714 Cloverdale Rd. Rosson Orchard & Farm (Seasonal at Rick’s BBQ) – 4260 Florence Blvd. Serenus Neuropsychiatry Assoc. – 4050 Helton Dr. Electronic Express – 398 Cox Creek Pkwy Rollies – 104 N. Court St. Saints Funeral Home – 330 W. Tennessee St. LT Custom Cabinets – 1533 N. Wood Ave.

If you are interested in opening a business in Florence, please contact Melissa Bevis, Business Development Coordinator, at 256-740-6086.