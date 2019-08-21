Eating recovery community coming to Huntsville in 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Nationally acclaimed eating recovery community, Alsana, is set to open their fourteenth location in Huntsville.

Alsana will offer an eating disorder treatment program for adults 18+ with a Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP). The integrative program will provide a continuum of care as clients progress through the stages of recovery.

The word Alsana is derived from Latin roots meaning "all" or "total health". The program is centered on a client's full well-being, addressing all aspects of eating disorders that often go untreated in traditional recovery programs.

"We've combined thought leaders in nutrition, therapy, medicine, movement, and relationships to create the adaptive care model," says Alsana VP of Clinical Nutrition Services, Tammy Beasley.

Alsana is the first eating disorder day treatment program in the area, making services readily available.

"This will provide the opportunity to recover and full recover close to home where you've got your support network right there with you," says Beasley.

Alsana treats all types of eating disorders including but not limited to anorexia, bulimia, binge eating disorder, and avoidant restrictive food intake disorder.

"We know that eating disorders are not limited to just young girls like we used to think. all ages, all genders are not spared from the possibility of developing an eating disorder," says Beasley.

Beasley says many people go undiagnosed until it reaches a severe level. She says unfortunately, it's very common to have unhealthy views of food in today's society.

"All eating disorders have a relationship with the body and food that has been compromised. that has begun taking over their lives and their thoughts and their relationships," says Beasley.

Alsana is searching for the right location to best serve the Huntsville area and open in early 2020.

The Huntsville location will operate five to seven days a week for four to 12 hours a day and will be spearheaded by longtime Huntsville eating disorder expert and resident, Tammy Beasley, RDN, CEDRD, CSSD, LD. Beasley is a veteran in eating disorder recovery treatment with more than 25 years of industry experience.