Country singer Drake White reveals brain condition after nearly collapsing on stage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — After nearly collapsing onstage recently, country singer Drake White has revealed he has a brain condition that disrupts normal blood flow.

White was rushed to the hospital after he almost collapsed on stage while performing in Virginia on Friday.

White was the opening act for Scotty McCreery at Elmwood Park in Roanoke. He stopped mid-performance when he felt lightheaded and couldn’t stand up, tour manager Andrew Stone told CNN affiliate WDBJ. It said a band member rushed to his aid.

“Hey friends- sorry we had to cut it short tonight,” White tweeted later. “I’m getting checked out by some of Roanoke’s finest docs and will keep you posted. Thanks for your prayers and continued support. Love ya!”

White told “People” magazine that he’s known about the condition since his diagnosis in January and he has been undergoing a series of procedures to cut off blood flow to the affected vessels.

He says he’s been diagnosed with arteriovenous malformation, which is an abnormal tangle of arteries and veins in the brain.

The magazine said it was unclear if his near-collapse onstage was related to his condition or his treatment.