Boys and Girls Club gets donation from Better Business Bureau

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama is giving a big boost to young people across the Tennessee Valley.

On Wednesday the BBB donated roughly $13,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama. The funds are the remainder of the BBB's dissolved 501(c)(3).

More than a thousand young people will benefit from the donation as the nonprofit works to positively impact lives.

"Character and citizenship is one of our pillars in terms of programming," said Boys and Girls Club President Patrick Wynn. "And for us, being able to continue to bring character education to our young people and talk to them about love for their country, love for their community and also giving back to the community."

Leaders with the BBB said they chose the Boys and Girls Club to receive the money because the group supports character education, which was most in line with the BBB's former nonprofit.