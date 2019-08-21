× Board investigating confrontation where off-duty Tuscumbia officer pulled out his gun

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – A Tuscumbia police officer is off the job as a review board investigates a weekend incident captured on cell phone video.

The review board is determining what led to the officer unholstering his firearm during a stop.

The cell phone video appeared on social media late Saturday night. It was taken by Muscle Shoals resident Ryan Williams, while sitting in his car at Keller Court Apartments.

An off-duty Tuscumbia officer approached Williams in a patrol car. The officer, whose name hasn’t been officially released, approached the car stating Williams had been recklessly driving through the complex.

According to the officer’s own statement on the video, he had been walking his dog when he noticed the car Williams was in came speeding through.

During the exchange between the officer and Williams, the officer is seen pulling his firearm from his holster. It’s unclear why exactly the officer pulled his weapon out, but he kept it by his side until an on-duty officer arrived.

Sources tell WHNT News 19 the review board is investigating to determine if the officer followed proper department protocol. Sources also said the board is questioning several possible witnesses from both before and after the incident.

Williams was allowed to leave the scene with no charges filed against him.

The incident review board will make a recommendation for discipline or retraining to Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan once their investigation is complete later this week.

WHNT reached out to Williams for comment. He said an attorney advised him not to speak.