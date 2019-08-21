× Auto Supplier ‘Vuteq’ to create 200 jobs at Huntsville plant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – More jobs are heading to Huntsville!

Gov. Ivey announced that global automotive supplier Vuteq USA plans to invest more than $60 million to open a manufacturing facility to serve the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A. (MTMUS) auto assembly plant in Huntsville.

Japan-based Vuteq, which has operated in North America for over three decades, will hire approximately 200 workers for its first production location in Alabama.

The company will be joining a growing list of Tier 1 suppliers that have announced plans to set up operations in the region.

“The automotive cluster growing around Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A. is gaining another significant addition with Vuteq’s decision to open a manufacturing facility in Huntsville. Vuteq has established a large industrial footprint in the United States, and it’s great to see the company expand that presence to our state. We look forward to working with Vuteq and seeing it grow in Sweet Home Alabama,” said Governor Ivey.

Vuteq USA will produce interior and exterior plastic-injected parts and various sub-assemblies for Mazda and Toyota at their shared Alabama assembly plant, now under construction on a 2,500-acre tract in the Limestone County portion of Huntsville.

“Vuteq USA Inc. is very pleased and excited to be opening our next plant in Alabama. Our company is thankful for the support provided by the City of Huntsville and State of Alabama as we begin a new chapter,” said Kazumasa Watanabe, president of Vuteq USA.

Construction work at Vuteq’s site at 7306 Greenbriar Parkway Northwest is scheduled to begin in October is expected to be completed in September 2020, followed by initial production trials of equipment, molds and secondary systems.

Production launch is targeted for 2021.

Vuteq USA has begun hiring the first of its Alabama workforce, with full employment at the Huntsville facility projected to be reached in 2021.

If you’re interested in applying, email them at VuteqAlabamaJobs@vuteqky.com.

The company is also working with AIDT, the state’s primary workforce development agency, for hiring and training support.

This new plant will be near the Mazda-Toyota assembly plant which is expected to begin vehicle production in 2021.