Albertville PD designates 2 safe trade spots for online sales, purchases

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Albertvillians can now meet at designated safe spots for selling or purchasing items online.

The Albertville Police Department posted on Facebook that they now have two safe trade parking spots available to use a meeting location for internet sales and purchases.

Officials say these spots are monitored 24/7 by a camera and are located on Sand Mountain Drive across from the Police Department.

The Arab Police Department also has an ‘e-commerce exchange zone’.