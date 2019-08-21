× 2 charged with homicide following July 4th boat crash on Smith Lake

DECATUR, Ala. – Two Decatur residents have been arrested in connection to the death of Kelsey Starling, who was killed in a boat crash in July.

Officials say they arrested Nick Bowling Suggs, 50, and Jodi Wallace Suggs, 50, on Criminally Negligent Homicide charges stemming from a fatal July 4th boat crash on Smith Lake.

Kelsey Starling, 26, of Troy was killed in the crash in Rock Creek.

Charges were handed down after a Winston County grand Jury convened earlier this week, according to the report.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Efforts to recover Starling’s body resumed this morning and will continue through Friday, Aug. 23.