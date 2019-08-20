× Trash Pandas selling additional 500 full season tickets

MADISON, Ala. – Trash Panda Nation, your cries have been heard.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas took to Twitter on Tuesday with an offer of an additional 500 full season tickets. By popular demand, the last round of season tickets sold out.

Stop by the Trash Pandas Emporium at Bridge Street to purchase tickets.

You asked for it Trash Pandas Nation, and we heard you!

By popular demand, The Rocket City Trash Pandas are thrilled to announce we’re putting an additional 500 Full Season Tickets on sale NOW!

Stop by the Trash Pandas Emporium at Bridge Street! pic.twitter.com/RXJOmlCi26 — Rocket City Trash Pandas (@trashpandas) August 20, 2019

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are bringing Minor League Baseball back to north Alabama on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at 6:35 p.m. when the team plays host to the Mississippi Braves. For a list of their game schedule, click here.

The stadium the Trash Pandas will call home is being built at the Town Madison development off Zierdt Road. The team’s owner said recently construction was ahead of schedule to be completed Jan. 15.