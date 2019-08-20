× Tennesseans can hunt without a license August 24th

Tennessee is celebrating Free Hunting Day on August 24th.

Tennesseans will be able to hunt without a license this weekend as part of the state’s Free Hunting Day. The Tennessee Resources Wildlife Agency say it the perfect time for regular hunters to introduce friends and family members to the outdoor sport

Free Hunting Day also marks the opening day of squirrel season.

Tennessee residents are exempt from hunting licenses and WMA permit requirements on Saturday. A lot of the WMAs are open to hunters looking for public access on Free Hunting Day but not all.

Although a hunting license is not required, the state still requires education courses to be taken. According to the TWRA, if you were born on or after January 1, 1969, you are required to complete a hunter education course.

In order to be exempt from the course, you must purchase an apprentice license.

In addition to squirrels, the species that have a year-round season will be open as well.

