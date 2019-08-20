Sheriff: Mississippi mom shoots adult daughter’s boyfriend

HURLEY, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi say a woman shot the boyfriend of her 20-year-old daughter.

News outlets report 38-year-old Rachael Dungan and Lillian Shoemaker were charged Saturday with aggravated assault.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says the victim told deputies that Dungan came to his home while he was with Shoemaker, who is his girlfriend. Dungan and Shoemaker left the house and drove away, while the man followed the women in a separate car.

Ezell says while Dungan was driving, she shot the man multiple times. The sheriff said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and called authorities.

Authorities did immediately say what prompted the shooting.

U.S. Marshals arrested the women Sunday in Alabama and they’ll be extradited to Mississippi. It’s unclear if either of the women has an attorney.

