Partnership brings additive manufacturing to Jemison High School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville City Schools and Auburn University have partnered to bring additive manufacturing to Jemison High School.

Staff and students showcased the program Tuesday that involves metal 3-D printing.

The collaboration with Auburn allows students and faculty to get training from Auburn's National Center for Additive Manufacturing Excellence, in an effort to further education and workforce development.

Students work on different projects involving metal printing, and instructors say it gives them a boost for work in the aerospace and automotive fields. They say some students have been hired straight out of high school.

"Not everyone is going to go to college," said Jemison advanced manufacturing teacher Matthew Basaraba. "And so I'm trying to give them those tools and those skills to be able to go on to an industry where they're going to still make $60,000-$70,000 a year without having to have a college degree."

And if a student does want to go further, the opportunities don't stop with a diploma. Auburn offers a degree in additive manufacturing, and so does Calhoun Community College.