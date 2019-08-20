Morgan County authorities search for missing man

Posted 2:34 pm, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 02:36PM, August 20, 2019

(Photo via Morgan County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are looking for a missing man.

Edvin Sanchez was last seen about 9 p.m. Monday at his home in Laceys Spring, authorities said.

Sanchez is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen wearinng a white shirt, gray pants and blue shoes.

He was driving a red Toyota Tacoma with Alabama license plate 47A4M69.

Anyone with information about Sanchez’s location is asked to contact investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 256-350-4613.

