AUBURN, Ala. – Bo Nix will be the starting quarterback for the Auburn Tigers. The team’s official Twitter account made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

The former Scottsboro High School star was in competition for the starting spot with redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood.

Nix is the son of former Auburn starting quarterback Patrick Nix, who played 1992-1995.

Auburn takes on the Oregon Ducks to start the season August 31st in Arlington, Texas.