Heat Advisory* In Effect For Most Of Tuesday

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a *HEAT ADVISORY* for most of north Alabama for Tuesday. Highs today are expected to reach the middle to upper 90s with heat index values around 105° or higher this afternoon. We could have a similar forecast to Monday where some neighborhoods hit 100°.

Here is the text from the National Weather Service:

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Huntsville AL 215 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019 ...Dangerous Heat this Afternoon into this Evening across much of North Alabama... .The combination of temperatures in the mid 90s and dewpoints in the low to mid 70s will create dangerous heat index values in excess of 105 degrees across much of North Alabama this afternoon and early evening. Counties: Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-Limestone-Madison-Morgan- Marshall-Cullman- Cities: Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, Town Creek, Athens, Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab, and Cullman ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Heat Advisory, which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening. * HEAT INDEX VALUES: Up to 108 degrees due to temperatures in the mid 90s, and dewpoints in the low to mid 70s. * TIMING: From Noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS: The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure. * LOCATIONS...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Here are the highs for the day: WHNT News 19 Weather Discussion