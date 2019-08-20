× Hartselle man sentenced to 12.5 years in prison after distributing substance laced with Fentanyl

After pleading guilty to distributing a substance laced with fentanyl, a Hartselle man has been sentenced to prison.

A federal judge sentenced Michael Anthony Sain, 32, to 12.5 years in prison.

Sain pleaded guilty in November 2018 to distributing a substance laced with fentanyl that caused serious bodily injury to an individual.

Assistant United States Attorney Robert Becher said the sentence serves as a warning to drug dealers across North Alabama.

“The drug dealers in North Alabama need to know that we will prosecute them vigorously and that they will spend a substantial portion of their lives behind bars,” he stated.

DEA Special Agent in Charge Clay Morris added drug dealers have a one-way ticket to prison.

“Today, we have another example of a drug dealer who did not heed our warnings,” he said. “Prison awaits those who deal with destruction and we will not sit idly by.”