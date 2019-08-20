Florida man attacks jogger with machete over a wheelbarrow

(CNN/CBS 42) – A man in Florida has gotten attention from law enforcement following released surveillance footage of him attacking a jogger with a machete over a wheelbarrow.

According to the Broward Sheriffs Office, the jogger noticed a pile of rubble and started sifting through it. But apparently, the man with the sword was already watching.

“He apparently felt that he was there first so he should have first dibs at anything that was in the pile,” Keyla Concepcion said.

The jogger dragged the wheelbarrow he found in the rubble home, but the machete-wielding man had followed him.

That’s when the attack happened. The jogger then pointed at the surveillance camera at his home and the suspect then retreated.

Moments later, a woman came by and took the wheelbarrow and walked off. Investigators believe the woman and suspect know each other.

Authorities are still looking for the man or the woman.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information on their identities, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.