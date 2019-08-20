× Florence and Sheffield Police had to grab a lasso Monday to wrangle loose cows

COLBERT AND LAUDERDALE COUNTIES, Ala. – Traffic was held up on the O’Neal Bridge during Monday’s rush hour – but not because of a wreck.

It seems a herd of cattle were on the ‘mooooooove’ in northwest Alabama.

According to a Facebook post from Sheffield Police, the department worked with Florence Police and several bystanders to wrangle a loose herd of cattle – code-named “Operation Cattle Take-Down.”

What’s that joke about ground beef?