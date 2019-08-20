Florence and Sheffield Police had to grab a lasso Monday to wrangle loose cows

Posted 10:06 am, August 20, 2019, by and , Updated at 10:22AM, August 20, 2019

Photo courtesy Sheffield Police

COLBERT AND LAUDERDALE COUNTIES, Ala. – Traffic was held up on the O’Neal Bridge during Monday’s rush hour – but not because of a wreck.

It seems a herd of cattle were on the ‘mooooooove’ in northwest Alabama.

According to a Facebook post from Sheffield Police, the department worked with Florence Police and several bystanders to wrangle a loose herd of cattle – code-named “Operation Cattle Take-Down.”

 

What’s that joke about ground beef?

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.