Florence and Sheffield Police had to grab a lasso Monday to wrangle loose cows
COLBERT AND LAUDERDALE COUNTIES, Ala. – Traffic was held up on the O’Neal Bridge during Monday’s rush hour – but not because of a wreck.
It seems a herd of cattle were on the ‘mooooooove’ in northwest Alabama.
According to a Facebook post from Sheffield Police, the department worked with Florence Police and several bystanders to wrangle a loose herd of cattle – code-named “Operation Cattle Take-Down.”
What’s that joke about ground beef?