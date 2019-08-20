Fatal hit and run remains unsolved nearly a year later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - In October of last year, a car hit a man and left him for dead near the intersection of 12th Avenue Northwest and 3rd Street Northwest.

The victim, Ricardo "Wiggie" Brown, was transported to Decatur-Morgan hospital where he died shortly after his arrival.

Brown's family says they feel like they have been left in the dark.

Police have not yet been able to close the case.

"It's been rough on the whole family. It really has," explained Rhonda Jones, Brown's cousin.

Jones remembers her cousin and said her family's still healing from his loss. And they are still searching for answers nearly a year later.

"Decatur is too small, like I said the last time. Decatur is too small for no one to know what happened," explained Jones. "Everyone knew him, it's not like he's not from here or he was a stranger. Everybody knew Wiggie."

Police said they have a few clues about the car involved.

"We're asking for any body shops in the area that who have worked on a late nineties model, early 2000s model Nissan Maxima, Altima or Ford Taurus specifically with front end damage to contact us," explained Sergeant Mike Burleson of the Decatur Police Department.

Jones said no one deserves to be left to die.

"He wasn't a perfect person. None of us are," she said.

"Just because someone has a checkered past doesn't mean that someone else had the right to take their life and we push through these investigations and go off the leads that we have," added Burleson.

Police said they are still weeding out leads and looking for witnesses to the crime.

Depending on their findings the person responsible could face a number of criminal charges.