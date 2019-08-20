Decatur Sunday morning alcohol sales ordinance passed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - Mimosa drinkers get excited! You can now enjoy one with your Sunday morning brunch in Decatur.

The Decatur City Council approved an ordinance allowing alcohol sales to begin at 10a.m. on Sunday mornings instead of noon.

Many bars and restaurants offer alcoholic beverages, but lost out on revenue due to the previous Sunday alcohol sales restrictions.

One local brunch cafe says this is a great change for businesses, but it's ultimately about customer satisfaction.

"So many of them that we talk to, they do come in because they know someone in their party may want a cocktail, or beer, or a mimosa, or Bloody Mary," explained Tyler Jones, owner of Whisk'd Cafe. "So mainly for us, it's going to be another two hours of revenue. Minimal, because we don't do a lot of alcohol sales here on Sundays anyway."

The new Sunday sales ordinance is effective immediately.