Decatur Sunday morning alcohol sales ordinance passed

Posted 7:38 pm, August 20, 2019, by

DECATUR, Ala. - Mimosa drinkers get excited! You can now enjoy one with your Sunday morning brunch in Decatur.

The Decatur City Council approved an ordinance allowing alcohol sales to begin at 10a.m. on Sunday mornings instead of noon.

Many bars and restaurants offer alcoholic beverages, but lost out on revenue due to the previous Sunday alcohol sales restrictions.

One local brunch cafe says this is a great change for businesses, but it's ultimately about customer satisfaction.

"So many of them that we talk to, they do come in because they know someone in their party may want a cocktail, or beer, or a mimosa, or Bloody Mary," explained Tyler Jones, owner of Whisk'd Cafe. "So mainly for us, it's going to be another two hours of revenue. Minimal, because we don't do a lot of alcohol sales here on Sundays anyway."

The new Sunday sales ordinance is effective immediately.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.