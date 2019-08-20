× Decatur Police asking for public’s help investigating 2018 fatal wreck

DECATUR, Ala. – Authorities said they need the public’s help to investigate a 2018 fatal wreck.

Decatur Police said Morgan County 911 received a call of an unresponsive man at the intersection of 12th Ave. NW and 3rd St. NW around 4:30 a.m on October 28, 2018.

Decatur Police, Decatur Fire and Rescue, and First Response all went to the scene and stated Ricardo Dewayne Brown had been hit in a hit-and-run collision.

Brown was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead while being treated.

Police stated they are continuing to search for a white or pearl-colored vehicle with front-end damage, specifically the to passenger side hood, quarter panel, or windshield.

Police are asking potential witnesses of the accident, members of the public with additional knowledge, and auto shops that have made repairs to any vehicle matching the above description to contact Decatur Police.

Tips and eyewitness accounts can be relayed to Det. Sean Mukaddam at (256) 341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.